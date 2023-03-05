Now UAE’s Mahzooz draw guarantees one millionaire every week

Abu Dhabi: Mahzooz, the United Arab Emirates’ leading weekly draw, which has consistently awarded huge prizes has announced big changes to its prize structure.

Having more than 134 weekly live draws, 32 millionaires, and over 376 million Dirhams awarded to over 2,28,000 winners worldwide, Mahzooz offers bolder and better prizes to its ever-growing fan base, in line with its mission to change people’s lives.

Starting from March 11, the weekly competition will ensure that a one Dirham millionaire (Rs 2,22,46,263) is crowned every week and the first prize will increase to 20 million Dirhams (Rs 44,49,25,270).

Participations can register themselves at the official website and purchase bottled water for 35 Dirhams (Rs 778). With every purchase, customers get a chance to participate in a grant draw and raffle draw.

All you have to do is pick five of the 49 numbers to be in with a chance to enter the three prizes.

First prize of 20,000,000 Dirhams (Rs 44,49,25,270).

Second prize of 200,000 Dirhams (Rs 44,49,252)

Third prize of 250 Dirhams (Rs 5,561)

The same tickets are automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw which will award a prize of 1,00,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,24,62) per person.