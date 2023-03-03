Mahzooz draw: 40-yr-old Filipino in UAE becomes millionaire overnight

Abu Dhabi: A 40-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based expat from the Philippines won the grand prize of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 22,46,37,576) at the recent Super Saturday Draws by Mahzooz.

The winner of the draw Arlene— matched five out of the five winning numbers (9, 10, 13, 28, 29).

Arlene, an independent sales promoter, has been involved with Mahzooz for more than a year, and consistently buys one ticket each week, choosing the same group that has significance in her life.

“I have not been able to sleep for two days after hearing my husband tell me about the email I got from Mahzooz informing me of my win. I only had Dh 17 in my bank account and my husband went out and deposited an additional Dh20 into my account so that I could purchase the last week’s bottle of water for Dh 35,” Arlene told Gulf News.

Arlene and her husband plan to use the windfall of Dirhams 10 million, which she describes as a welcome gift from God, to buy land and build a house in the Philippines.

Filipinos come second in both participation and winners in Mahzooz, with around 50,000 winners taking around Dirhams 62,000,000 (1,39,24,17,052) in total prizes over the past two years.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via the Mahzooz website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 789), which enables them to enter multiple draws – the epic Friday Super Draw and the Super Saturday Draw – by selecting two different sets of numbers.