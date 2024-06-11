NRI held at Hyderabad Airport for threat calls to Raja Singh

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested an NRI who was threatening Goshamahal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, T Raja Singh over the phone.

Mohd Waseem, a resident of Dubai, UAE, regularly made phone calls to Raja Singh. The MLA submitted a complaint to the cybercrime police station in Hyderabad (CCS) and a case was registered.

The accused belonged to Barkas in Old City. During the investigation, the police traced the origin of calls, made to Raja Singh, to the phones and IP address of Mohd Waseem.

The police issued a lookout circular for him and all airports were alerted. When Mohd Waseem arrived from Dubai at Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad, the Cybercrime police arrested him.

The BJP MLA had previously complained about threatening phone calls from foreign locations. The police had arrested a man from Saidabad earlier for making threatening phone calls to the MLA and remanded him.

Time and again Raja Singh complained of receiving threatening phone calls due to which his security was upgraded. He had claimed that he was being threatened against working for Sanatan Dharma. “They are threatening to kill me and my family if I work for Dharma,” he had claimed.

Raja Singh had also accused the Hyderabad police of inaction despite several complaints. He also sent a written complaint to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana, regarding the threats he was receiving from international numbers alongside screenshots of the threats as evidence.

Raja Singh, who was unhappy over the lack of action over his complaints, also allegedly gave the callers Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy’s number.