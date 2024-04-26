NRIs from AP pledge to create 1 lakh jobs if TDP is wins

Hyderabad: Over 25 lakh NRIs (non-resident Indians) hailing from Andhra Pradesh on Friday extended their support to the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. They have decided to campaign in separate groups along with their respective TDP MLA candidates and pledged to create one lakh high-quality international jobs for the youth in the State.

They were all of the opinion that the vision and progressive policies of Naidu from the 1990s have provided them with their current wealth and well-being. As a gesture to thank Naidu, these NRIs spread over 120 countries with 76 regional operating bodies, have decided to participate directly and indirectly in large numbers in this election in his support, TDP NRI wing announced.

The NRI wing kicked off a campaign to gather the views of the people directly, besides flagging off vehicles for campaigning in Amaravati on Friday.

“The world is wide open with opportunities in Europe, Japan, Australia, Canada, and the United States. These opportunities are expanding in almost every field,” the NRIs said.

Dr Ravikumar Vemuru, a retired physician from the US, said that to reach the maximum number of beneficiaries, they will be opening an NRI cell in each Assembly segment.

“The TDP NRI wing has more than 4,000 entrepreneurs and they can create over one lakh jobs, provided they have a supporting government in place in the state,” he opined.

Raavi Radhakrishna, an entrepreneur from Saudi Arabia, emphasised the need to bring back the TDP government so that the youth could get proper benefits. He mentioned that the NRI wing has already been running an empowerment center at the TDP central office through which they have facilitated international employment for 200 persons in the US, of whom a majority were from hotel management and teaching professions.

“One can easily make Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh a month in Europe and the US with proper preparation,” he said, adding that in addition to these jobs, they will be helping people with their education as well.

The core group of around 50 NRI entrepreneurs will be joining the other NRIs in various constituencies and will be vigorously campaigning for TDP till the elections conclude.