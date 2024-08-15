NRIs in Saudi Arabia pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on I-Day

Jeddah: The NRI community across the Gulf Region on Thursday, August, 15 celebrated India’s 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervour.

The Indian missions and Indian schools in the region commemorated Independence Day by customary flag hoisting. Before Independence Day celebrations, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign continued, where scores of NRIs uploaded selfies with the Tiranga and posted their certificates of appreciation on social media platforms.

In Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah, newly arrived Consul General-designate Fahad Khan Suri hoisted the national flag and read excerpts from the address to the nation by President Droupadi Murmu. The top diplomat added that he would further cement the bond between the Indian community and the consulate.

A day before Independence Day, “Partition Horror Remembrance” was held at the consulate.

In Riyadh, Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan hoisted the national flag amidst the joyous clapping of attendees. He presented a certificate of appreciation to participants in the cultural event.

The Indian employees working in various infrastructure projects in Neom, Tabuk, and other places, among others, celebrated Indian Independence Day by cutting cake and distributing sweets. “I felt at home celebrating Independence Day,” said Mohammed Faruquddin, a civil engineer who hails from Jagtial.

In Dubai, tricolour was also unfurled by Consul General, Satish Sivan. He also participated in a special worker awareness campaign held at a local firm on the occasion. He interacted with the workers.

Similar varieties of celebrations were held in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman, according to reports.