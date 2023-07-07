NSA Ajit Doval likely to meet UK counterpart today

This meeting between the two is the second for this year

Published: 7th July 2023
Ajit Doval
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and UK NSA Tim Barrow.

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is likely to meet his UK counterpart Tim Barrow in Delhi on Friday.

This meeting between the two is the second for this year as earlier the two had an informal meeting on March 30.

The high-profile meeting came days after attacks and protests at Indian High Commission in London.

Earlier, on March 19, a pro-Khalistan protestor in London climbed the High Commission of India’s balcony and pulled down the Indian flag.

India had registered a strong protest over the matter while urging the UK authorities to take appropriate action against those involved in the act.

