NSUI alleges admission irregularities in BTech seats at Hyderabad’s private college

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) wrote to the State Higher Education Council’s (TSCHE) Chairman on Monday, September 15, alleging ‘grave irregularities’ in BTech admissions at a private college in Hyderabad.

The student wing of the Indian National Congress, NSUI, states that the B-Category seats for BTech in VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNR VJIT) are being allotted by bypassing the laid-down procedures and guidelines issued by the Higher Education Council and JNTU.

They have demanded an immediate inquiry into the matter and asked that the admission process at the said college be withheld.

They have also asked for strict action to be taken against the concerned management if found guilty.

The student wing has also warned that if the Higher Education Council does not initiate proper and immediate action, they will launch a student movement to protect the rights of deserving students.







