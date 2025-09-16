NSUI alleges admission irregularities in BTech seats at Hyderabad’s private college

The student wing has also warned that if proper and immediate action is not initiated by the Higher Education Council, they will launch a student movement to protect the rights of deserving students.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th September 2025 6:37 pm IST
'Toolkit' issue: NSUI files FIR against BJP leaders Raman Singh, Sambit Patra
NSUI logo

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) wrote to the State Higher Education Council’s (TSCHE) Chairman on Monday, September 15, alleging ‘grave irregularities’ in BTech admissions at a private college in Hyderabad.

The student wing of the Indian National Congress, NSUI, states that the B-Category seats for BTech in VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNR VJIT) are being allotted by bypassing the laid-down procedures and guidelines issued by the Higher Education Council and JNTU.

They have demanded an immediate inquiry into the matter and asked that the admission process at the said college be withheld.

MS Teachers

They have also asked for strict action to be taken against the concerned management if found guilty.

The student wing has also warned that if the Higher Education Council does not initiate proper and immediate action, they will launch a student movement to protect the rights of deserving students.



Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th September 2025 6:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button