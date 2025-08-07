Telangana HC upholds engineering colleges’ minimum attendance rule

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has affirmed that the minimum attendance requirements set by universities for examinations are binding and cannot be modified by the courts. This ruling specifically highlighted that engineering courses involve technical content, making participation in both theory and practical classes essential.

Based on this, the court supported the university’s regulation, which stipulates that students must maintain at least 75 per cent attendance to be eligible for university examinations.

Recognising that special circumstances may sometimes prevent students from meeting this requirement, the university rules permit a relaxation of up to 10 percent, applicable in cases such as illness, sports participation, or active involvement in the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

However, the court made it clear that this is the maximum allowable exemption, beyond which no further relaxation can be granted under university regulations.

Engineering student challenges college’s decision

The judgment came in the wake of a particular case involving a student named K Manvitha from Hyderabad. She had been prevented from appearing in her third-year, second-semester B.Tech exams due to attendance shortfalls arising from health issues.

Although a single judge earlier directed the college to permit her to write the exams, the Geethanjali College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous) in Medchal-Malkajgiri challenged this order. The college feared that such exceptions, if allowed, would set a precedent and encourage more students with low attendance to seek similar relief.

During the hearing, the bench, comprised of Chief Justice Abench Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, listened to arguments from both the college and the university. The court ultimately concluded that academic regulations must be strictly followed to uphold educational standards.