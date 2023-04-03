NSUI protest at SSC Board Nampally following alleged paper leak

Hyderabad: Several activists of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) were taken into custody when they staged a protest in front of the SSC Board at Nampally following the alleged paper leak issue in Vikarabad on Monday.

In the afternoon, around 30 NSUI activists stormed the SSC Board at Chapel Road Nampally holding flags and attempted to gate crash into the office. The staff shut the gates immediately and did not allow them inside.

The Abids police who were standing in front of the office on bandobast tried hard to stop the activists from scaling the walls and damaging the board. However, the NSUI activists climbed atop the wall and waved party flags demanding resignation of the concerned officials.

The NSUI activists raised slogans against the TRS Government and Minister for IT, K T Rama Rao.

The police took all the activists into custody and shifted them to different police stations.

Following the protest security was beefed up in front of the SSC Board office.