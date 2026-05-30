NTA announces one-time opportunity to reappear for CUET-UG after glitch

New Delhi: More than 3,700 CUET (UG) 2026 candidates who left their examination centres after a technical glitch delayed the start of Shift 1 of the test on Saturday, May 30, will be given a one-time opportunity to reappear for the entrance exam for undergraduate admissions, the National Testing Agency said.

Following the disruption, examination timings were revised at the affected centres and “most candidates (about 95 per cent) were able to complete their exam once it resumed”, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

“Most candidates were able to complete their exam once it resumed. We understand that 3,765 candidates who were present and had completed biometric registration chose to leave before the exam could restart,” the NTA said on X.

“For these candidates, NTA will hold a rescheduled examination as a one-time measure,” it added.

We know today's unfortunate technical disruption caused distress for some CUET (UG) 2026 candidates.



Candidates who did their Biometric Registration and were present at their examination centres today (i.e. 30.05.2026 in Shift-I), but couldn't complete their examination due to… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 30, 2026

The new date and details will be announced separately, the agency said.

Service provider TCS iON asked to conduct analysis, submit report

It also said that the technical service provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) iON, “has been asked to conduct a root-cause analysis and submit its report immediately” after the glitch delayed the commencement of the examination at some centres.

“Earlier today, some centres faced a technical glitch that delayed the start of Shift 1. We know this was stressful, and we’re sorry for the anxiety it caused. The technical service provider, TCS iON, has been asked to conduct a root-cause analysis and submit its report immediately,” the agency said.

“We know that today’s unfortunate technical disruption caused distress for some CUET (UG) 2026 candidates. Candidates who did their biometric registration and were present at their examination centres today (i.e., 30.05.2026 in Shift-I), but couldn’t complete their examination due to this technical glitch, will get another opportunity for examination,” the NTA said on X.

Issue was resolved, exams continued

Earlier, the agency had said that the technical issue had been resolved and the examination was being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate was disadvantaged.

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“TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET UG 2026 at some centres on Saturday. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged,” the NTA said on X.

“Afternoon session timing (revised): Reporting/entry from 2:30 pm; examination begins at 4:00 pm instead of 3:00 pm,” the NTA said.

Morning session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and are allowed to exit only after completion of the test, it said.

“NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students and parents,” the agency said.

The NTA also provided a helpline number – +91-11-40759000 – and email support – cuet-ug@nta.ac.in – for any assistance.

In a statement, K Krithivasan, CEO and Managing Director at TCS, said that “a brief technical issue” caused a delay of around two hours in the morning shift of the CUET-UG examination.

“The issue was promptly identified and resolved by our technical teams and the examination has since resumed without any impact to the sanctity of the exam. We regret the inconvenience,” the company said in a statement.

It added that its teams are “actively monitoring all systems” and remain committed to working closely with NTA “to ensure seamless conduct of the computer based tests.”

Students, parents allege lack of communication at centres

Several students and parents reported the delay on X and alleged lack of communication at the examination centres.

“CUET 2026 students forced to wait 3-4 hours due to technical glitches. No proper communication, no arrangements, students and parents suffering in extreme heat. This is unacceptable for a national-level exam,” an X user posted.

“CUET scheduled to conclude at 10:30 am today has not yet commenced at the centre Webinfotron Technologies adjacent to Ganga International School, Khasra No. 265, Delhi 110081. Parents are waiting since morning for their children with no official update,” another user said.

“CUET exam delayed. The centre for most kids was many many miles away from the main city. Kids and parents left at 6 am to reach the centre on time. At 11 am, parents are told that the exam has not even started. Meanwhile, kids are just sitting inside waiting,” said another.

CUET-UG introduced in 2022

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or CUET-UG, is a standardised, national-level entrance exam conducted by the NTA for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across central, state, and select private universities.

Since its introduction in 2022, the second-largest entrance test in the country has witnessed multiple operational disruptions in different phases, including last-minute changes in exam centres, delayed entry and commencement at several venues, and technical issues such as server and login failures at select centres.

There have also been instances of exam cancellations at some centres due to system-related problems, as well as rescheduling of tests for the affected candidates.

In certain cases, students reported confusion over admit card details and exam dates, leading to missed attempts.

The recurring issues have created concerns among the students and parents over the smooth conduct of the examination.

The CUET-UG has been conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode since the 2025 cycle, with the NTA citing improved standardisation, efficiency and logistics in the conduct of the nationwide entrance test.

Replacing multiple entrance tests, the CUET-UG aims to provide a uniform assessment platform, and evaluates candidates on language skills, domain-specific subjects, and general aptitude, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities.