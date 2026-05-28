NTR as important as Indira Gandhi: Revanth on TDP legend’s statue unveiling

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao (NTR) was as important as former prime minister Indira Gandhi for the state government, and that while Indira Gandhi represented a generation, NTR represented a century.

Revanth Reddy unveiled the statue of NTR at Maitri Vanam Junction in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, on the occasion of his 103rd birth anniversary on Thursday, May 28.

He said that unveiling the statue of NTR at Maitri Vanam was the sweetest memory of his lifetime.

He named Dr BR Ambedkar, Indira Gandhi, and NTR as the legends in Indian history who will keep inspiring the people of the country for eternity.

Responding to the criticism from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on the installation of NTR’s statue in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy reminded that it was NTR who gave political life to BRS Chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who began his political journey with Teugu Desam Party (TDP).

“Even those who were named after him are masquerading as political leaders. Duplicates will always be there, and we are witnessing their thought process,” he said, without naming Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), who was named after Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) by his father KCR.

Making it clear that he wouldn’t be affected by criticism, Revanth Reddy spoke about the various government schemes and policies of successive governments for decades that were influenced by NTR’s decisions.

He said that introducing fine-grain rice in the public distribution system by the present Congress government, and the previous governments, was influenced by the Rs 2 per kg rice scheme introduced by NTR.

He said even the 33 per cent reservation for women in the legislative bodies was inspired by the 50 per cent reservation for women, conceptualised by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and implemented by NTR in the undivided AP.

He also said that NTR had introduced the Rs 50-per-horsepower scheme for farmers, which later evolved into free power for farmers during former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s government, and was continued as 24-hour free power during the BRS regime.

He said the Indiramma housing scheme was also inspired by NTR’s pukka houses for the poor policy. “While Indiramma had assigned lands to the poorest of the poor sections, it was NTR who had abolished the Patel Patwari system and freed the poor from the feudal landlords,” Revanth Reddy recalled.

He said that the idea of making 1 crore self-help group women in Telangana crorepatis was also inspired by NTR’s decision to provide equal property rights to women in the families when he was the chief minister.

He also said that providing sarees to women was also inspired by NTR’s philosophy of giving food, providing shelter and clothing to the poorest of the poor.

He gave a finishing touch to his speech by praising N Chandrababu Naidu for planning and building the Hitech City in Madhapur, which he said inspired him to construct the Bharat Future City on 30,000 acres.

“From 1994 to 2004, the TDP government ruled the state. From 2004 to 2014, Congress ruled. From 2014 to 2023, BRS ruled. I’m declaring that from 2024 to 2034 Congress will rule the state, come what may,” Revanth Reddy asserted.