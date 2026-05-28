Pawan Kalyan, TDP Mahanadu, rake up Telangana sentiment against Andhra hegemony

Hyderabad: Over the past couple of days two issues sparked in Andhra Pradesh by Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have raked up the sentiment of the people of Telangana against the Andhra hegemony ,even 12 years after the formation of Telangana.

It all began with JSP Chief and AP Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan sparing his entire speech at Rajamahendravaram during a party leaders’ meeting earlier this week, where he made pointed attacks against former MLC and Professor K Nageshwar.

Nageshwar, in a television debate, had made some speculative claims about Pawan Kalyan, Nadendla Manohar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with regard to YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Pawan Kalyan, who was furious against the media speculations by the seasoned political analyst, warned that he wasn’t going to keep quiet anymore, and that the law will take its own course.

Also Read AP police reach Prof K Nageshwar’s Hyderabad home over remarks on Jana Sena

The very next day, Andhra Pradesh police were in Hyderabad, apparently to either service a notice to Nageshwar, or to pick him up. The Telangana police shielded Nageshwar from any form of action by AP police. Nageshwar had also met Telangana DGP CV Anand, seeking appropriate action against threats he was receiving online by persons who were probably Pawan Kalyan’s followers. He told the media that he hasn’t received any notice from AP police by then.

Nageshwar also said that he had withdrawn his statements and JSP had also accepted it, and that the matter was closed.

There was a round-table meeting held in Hyderabad, where social activists and political leaders strongly condemned and warned against any action by AP police that could threaten Professor Nageshwar.

“Get out,” Congress MLA tells Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu

Speaking with media, Tungaturthi MLA Mandula Samuel warned AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan against taking action against Nageshwar.

“There is a person who applies make up and dances named Pawan Kalyan. He and Chandrababu are sending AP police to arrest Professor Nageshwar, who is a professor of Osmania University, who has gained worldwide recognition as an analyst,” he said, warning that they will be stomped if they attempt to do anything like that.

“Where is Andhra? With one pull you all went and fell in Amaravati. Why is Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu still having their houses in Jubilee hills? If they have any shame they should relocate to Amaravati. If they target social activists and intellectuals of Telangana, they will see yet another rebellion against Andhra domination,” he warned further.

“In your Andhra no Telangana person is going for living. But you came as migrants. Those who migrate to find a life should behave according to that. But if you try to dominate we won’t keep quiet,” he added.

Meanwhile, the statements made by Telangana TDP in-charge Bakkani Narsimhulu in AP during the TDP Mahanadu held on Wednesday has also drawn the ire of Telangana activists.

Telangana TDP in-charge’s effigy burnt in Suryapet

A group of youngsters representing Telangana Yuvajana Sangham burnt the effigy of Bakkani Narsimhulu in Suryapet town on Thursday, May 28, as a protest against his speech at TDP Mahanadu.

“Narsimhulu said in his speech that there is no word called Telangana in the dictionary and things like that. Does he even know that Telangana’s reference is found in Tellapur inscription,” Anantula Madhu, general secretary of the organisation said.

“Narsimhulu garu, Telangana is not just a word. It is the struggle for identity and aspirations of 4 crore people. TDP was the party which had banned even uttering the word Telangana in the assembly. You represent such a party which has been trying to destroy the very identity of Telangana. You don’t even know the history of Telangana. I wonder how Chandrababu made you the in-charge of Telangana,” he wondered.

Recalling the sacrifices made by thousands over 60 years in achieving statehood for Telangana, Madhu accused Narsimhulu of playing to the tunes of Andhra leaders.

Demanding Narsimhulu to immediately apologise to the people of Telangana, Madhu warned that all TDP offices in Telangana will be attacked if he failed to do so.

While the two issues were different and unconnected, the protests and anger against TDP and JSP once again establish the fact that the people in Telangana are not going to tolerate Andhra hegemony, whether it is talking bad against the identity of Telangana, or targeting its leaders.