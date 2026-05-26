AP police reach Prof K Nageshwar’s Hyderabad home over remarks on Jana Sena

Hyderabad: Political analyst and professor K Nageshwar found himself at the centre of a political controversy after a large contingent of Andhra Pradesh police reached his Hyderabad residence on Tuesday, May 26, in connection with his alleged defamatory remarks made during a television debate against the Jana Sena Party.

As speculation grew over the possibility of his arrest, Telangana police personnel also arrived at his residence and reportedly provided security cover.

According to Prof Nageshwar’s wife, Sree Lakshmi, Telangana police accompanied him even to the studios of 99TV.

Later in the day, Prof Nageshwar Rao visited the Telangana DGP office and sought protection for himself and his family. He also urged the police to take ‘appropriate action’ with regard to the threats he was receiving on social media.

Nageshwar said that he has not received any notice from AP police, neither on phone nor on WhatsApp. He refused to comment on what he said about Pawan Kalyan and others, stating he has already withdrawn his comments. He said that Jana Sena has also accepted that withdrawal and called it the end of the matter.

Also Read Prof K Nageshwar booked for remarks on Pawan Kalyan, Amit Shah and Jagan equation

Remarks on Jana Sena

The controversy stems from remarks made by Prof Nageshwar during a political discussion aired on 99TV on May 19. During the programme, he claimed, citing “highly placed sources,” that leaders of the Jana Sena Party, including Pawan Kalyan and minister Nadendla Manohar, had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking action against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Prof Nageshwar further alleged that Amit Shah had described the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance in Andhra Pradesh as temporary while referring to Jagan Mohan Reddy as a “long-term friend.”

Rejecting the claims, Nadendla Manohar termed the allegations “completely false” and asserted that no such discussions had taken place. The Jana Sena Party later announced legal action against individuals spreading what it called baseless allegations against the party, its president Pawan Kalyan, and other leaders.

Subsequently, Andhra Pradesh police registered multiple FIRs against Prof Nageshwar and others under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to promoting enmity, intentional insult, spreading false information likely to disturb public order, and criminal conspiracy.

Multiple FIRs

One case was registered at Indrapalem police station against Prof Nageshwar, the editorial head of 99TV, and the programme moderator. Another FIR at Bandar Taluk police station named A Venkat Reddy of the Great Andhra website, for publishing the remarks. A third FIR at Sarpavaram police station included Prof Nageshwar, 99TV, moderator Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, and Sakshi Media for allegedly amplifying the statements.

Amid mounting criticism and police action, Prof Nageshwar appeared on television on May 21 and issued an unconditional apology. He admitted that the information he received may have been incorrect and said he should have verified it more carefully.

He also withdrew his comments out of respect for Nadendla Manohar and to prevent further escalation of the issue.

Political reactions

The police action has triggered strong reactions from opposition leaders in Telangana. Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader T Harish Rao described the case as politically motivated and accused the government of targeting Prof Nageshwar.

Senior CPI leader Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao also criticised the action, stating that Prof Nageshwar had spent decades analysing political and social developments and should be respected as a public intellectual.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former party general secretary P Muralidhar Rao urged the Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw the cases, saying the move sent the wrong message and served no constructive purpose.