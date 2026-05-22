Prof K Nageshwar booked for remarks on Pawan Kalyan, Amit Shah and Jagan equation

Hyderabad: Senior journalist and political analyst, Professor K Nageshwar, is facing multiple FIRs in Andhra Pradesh after comments he made during a political discussion on a TV channel regarding Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The cases were reportedly registered late Thursday night in Kakinada following complaints lodged by Jana Sena leaders. Police invoked several charges, including provoking breach of peace, promoting enmity between groups, spreading false information likely to create public unrest, intentional insult, and criminal conspiracy.

Professor Nageshwar’s remarks

During a television discussion on 99TV, former MLC Nageshwar claimed that recent political exchanges between Jana Sena and the YSRCP had become less aggressive.

Referring to what he described as “highly placed sources,” he alleged that Pawan Kalyan, along with Andhra Pradesh minister Nadendla Manohar and other party representatives, had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking action against former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to Nageshwar’s remarks, Amit Shah allegedly advised Jana Sena leaders against maintaining long-term hostility toward the YSRCP. He further claimed Shah described the BJP’s alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as a temporary political arrangement, while characterising Jagan Mohan Reddy as a “long-term friend.”

JSP reacts

The comments triggered a strong reaction from the Jana Sena Party (JSP). In a statement issued afterwards, the party announced that it would immediately pursue legal action and file police complaints against individuals spreading what it called “false narratives” or “baseless allegations” against the party, its president, or its leadership.

Also Read Comedian Anudeep Katikala held by AP cops in Prayagraj for Pawan Kalyan joke

Comedians targeted for jokes over Pawan Kalyan

The FIRs against Nageshwar come amid a series of recent police actions involving criticism and satire directed at Pawan Kalyan. Last month, Hyderabad-based stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala was detained by Andhra Pradesh Police in Prayagraj after Jana Sena leaders filed complaints over a comedy clip in which he joked about Pawan Kalyan’s personal life and marriages.

Police booked him on charges including defamation and publishing allegedly obscene content, while party supporters mounted online campaigns demanding action against him.

Soon after, another comedian, Rafiq, was also detained following complaints over satirical remarks aimed at the Deputy Chief Minister.

Reports said his personal details were circulated online before the police action, and he was later released after issuing an apology and assuring that he would refrain from making similar jokes in the future.