NTR Jr, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Devara Part 1’ to be released this October

New Delhi: The release date of NTR Jr’s much-awaited film ‘Devara Part 1’ has been locked.

The film will be out in theatres on October 10.

Announcing the release date, the makers shared the film’s new poster on Friday.

In the poster, the ‘RRR’ star is seen in an intense action mode.

“The Lord of Fear is unleashing his tsunami of electrifying action on 10.10.24 ,” the makers captioned the post on social media platform X.

Directed by Koratala Siva the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are also a part of ‘Devara’.

Earlier this year, the makers released the much-awaited teaser for the film. The video opens with a Jr. NTR fighting scene. He is seen dressed as a village man who is fighting with goons.

‘Devara’ is all set to be released in two parts and the same was announced by the makers last year.

