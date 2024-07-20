Nudged out owing to current controversy: Congress on UPSC chairman resignation

New Delhi: The Congress said on Saturday, July 20, that “multiple scandals” that have plagued the UPSC are a cause of national concern and claimed that its chairman, Manoj Soni, who resigned citing personal reasons, has apparently been “nudged out” given the current controversy in which the Commission is involved.

Soni has resigned citing personal reasons before the expiry of his tenure in May 2029, official sources said on Saturday.

His resignation is “not in any way connected to controversies and allegations surrounding the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after the probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar issue came to the fore,” they said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged the BJP-RSS is systematically indulging in an institutional takeover of India’s constitutional bodies, thereby damaging their reputation, integrity, and autonomy.

“The multiple scandals that have plagued the UPSC are a cause of national concern. PM Modi and his Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions must come clean. Numerous cases of unqualified individuals faking caste and medical certificates seemed to have duped a ‘foolproof’ system,” Kharge said in a post on X.

This is a direct affront to the genuine aspirations of lakhs of aspirants, including SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates, who work hard, burning midnight oil in preparing for the Civil Services Examinations, he said.

“It is disconcerting how the UPSC Chairperson has resigned prematurely, five years before his term ends. Why was his resignation kept secret for a month? Is there any connection between the numerous scandals and the resignation?” Kharge said.

Also Read Multiple scandals plaguing UPSC are a national concern: Kharge

“This ‘blue-eyed gem’ of Modi ji was brought in from Gujarat and promoted to being the Chairperson of UPSC,” he said.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had referred to the civil servants as the ‘Steel Frame of India’, but the Modi government’s desperate attempt to control every aspect of governance has punched holes in the same, Kharge alleged.

“This needs to be thoroughly investigated at the highest level so that such cases of fraudulent malpractices in UPSC admissions don’t happen in the future,” he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the UPSC is the most reputed exam in the country, and the people who come out of it are the most important pillars of the governance system.

“The trust of crores of people in the country and the functioning of our day-to-day governance are linked to the professional system of this institution,” she said.

“I have personally seen how hard the youth prepare for this exam, with lots of dreams in their eyes and passion in their hearts,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

The news of irregularities in the processes of the UPSC is very surprising, she said.

Even a single irregularity in this important selection process raises big questions and hurts the dreams and faith of lakhs of youth, Priyanka Gandhi said.

“It is important that the public and the youth preparing for the UPSC get answers to these questions. Are the people who have come to the higher posts of the UPSC through political appointments responsible for this? If yes, then when will action be taken against them?” she said.

In a system in which there is high-level competition for every single mark, is it right to wash one’s hands off by just conducting a superficial investigation? Priyanka Gandhi asked.

The system of fake certificates hurts the opportunities available to candidates in the SC, ST, OBC, handicapped, and EWS categories, she said.

Can’t a solid institutional mechanism for checking certificates be developed? she asked.

There is a dire need for changes to make the UPSC system more transparent and authentic, Priyanka Gandhi said, and she asked whether this should be considered.

“Questions related to the UPSC are questions related to trust in the government and administration of this country and the dreams of crores of our youth.

It is important to get an answer from the government on this,” she asserted.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also slammed the government, saying the sanctity and autonomy of all constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014, the year Narendra Modi became the prime minister.

Reacting to the development, Ramesh said, “The sanctity, character, autonomy, and professionalism of all constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014. But at times even the self-anointed non-biological PM is forced to say enough in enough.”

He said, “Mr. Modi brought in one of his favorite ‘academics’ from Gujarat as a UPSC member in 2017 and made him chairman in 2023 with a six-year term. But this so-called distinguished gentleman has now resigned five years before the expiration of his term.

“Whatever the reasons that may be given, it appears clear that he had to be nudged out given the current controversy in which the UPSC is involved,” Ramesh added.

Many more such characters have populated the system, he said, and he wondered why the chairman of the NTA has remained untouched so far.

“The UPSC chairman had tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons, over a fortnight ago. It is yet to be accepted,” a source said.

Eminent educationist Soni, 59, took over as a member of the Commission on June 28, 2017. He took the oath as the UPSC chairman on May 16, 2023, and his term was to end on May 15, 2029.

Sources said Soni was not keen on becoming the UPSC chairman and had requested to be relieved. However, his request was not accepted then.

They said Soni has now desired to devote more time to “socio-religious activities.”.

The development assumes significance as the UPSC on Friday said it has lodged a criminal case against Khedkar for faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts in the civil services examination beyond eligibility and taken steps to debar her from future selections.