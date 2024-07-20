Multiple scandals plaguing UPSC are a national concern: Kharge

New Delhi: After UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni’s resignation amidst the controversy regarding trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the BJP-RSS of systematically indulging in an “institutional takeover” of India’s constitutional bodies and said that multiple scandals that have plagued the UPSC are a cause of “national concern.”

“BJP-RSS is systematically indulging in an institutional takeover of India’s constitutional bodies, thereby damaging their reputation, integrity, and autonomy! The multiple scandals that have plagued the UPSC are a cause for national concern. PM Modi and his Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions must come clean. Numerous cases of unqualified individuals faking caste and medical certificates seemed to have duped a ‘foolproof’ system,” Kharge posted on X.

He further said that this is a direct affront to the genuine aspirations of lakhs of aspirants, including SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates, who work hard, burning midnight oil, in preparing for the Civil Services Examinations.

“It is disconcerting how the UPSC Chairperson has resigned prematurely, five years before his term ends. Why was his resignation kept secret for a month? Is there any connection between the numerous scandals and the resignation? This ‘blue-eyed-gem’ of Modi ji was brought in from Gujarat and promoted to being the Chairperson of UPSC,” he added.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desperate attempt to control every aspect of governance has punched holes in it.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji had referred to the civil servants as the ‘Steel Frame of India’, but the Modi government’s desperate attempt to control every aspect of governance has punched holes in the same! This needs to be thoroughly investigated at the highest level so that such cases of fraudulent malpractice in UPSC admissions don’t happen in the future,” he said.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that all constitutional bodies have been undermined since the BJP came to power in 2014.

“The sanctity, character, autonomy, and professionalism of all constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014. But at times, even the self-anointed, non-biological PM is forced to say that enough is enough. Mr Modi brought in one of his favourite ‘academics’ from Gujarat as a UPSC member in 2017 and made him Chairman in 2023 with a six-year term. But this so-called distinguished gentleman has now resigned five years before the expiry of his term,” Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

He further questioned the timing of his resignation amid the UPSC controversy involving candidates accused of submitting fraudulent certificates to secure employment, suggesting that he might have been pushed to resign due to the scandal that has caught the public attention.

“Whatever the reasons that may be given, it appears clear that he had to be nudged out given the current controversy in which the UPSC is involved. Many more such characters have populated the system. Why is the Chairman of the NTA untouched so far, for example?” he added.

UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni has put down his papers, citing “personal reasons” nearly five years before the end of his tenure.

Sources at the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) told ANI that his resignation has not yet been accepted. Soni’s term was originally set to conclude in 2029.

“UPSC chairman Manoj Soni has put in his papers due to personal reasons. His resignation has not been accepted yet. It is a long procedure,” sources at DOPT told ANI over the phone.

The UPSC has been facing serious questions following allegations against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who allegedly forged identity papers to gain entry into the civil service.

In the controversy involving Pune IAS Puja Khedkar, it has been revealed that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s and mother’s names, her photograph or signature, her email ID, mobile number, and address, the UPSC said in a press release.