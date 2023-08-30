Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi who brandished sword, threatened cops, gets bail

Gurugram: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, who was arrested in connection with the Nuh violence in Haryana earlier this month, has been granted bail by a local court on Wednesday.

Bajragi, who was sent to 14-day judicial custody on August 17, was lodged at the Neemka jail in Faridabad.

He was arrested from Faridabad after an FIR was registered against him on a complaint of Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.

According to the FIR, Bajrangi and his supporters misbehaved with and threatened Kundu and police team which had stopped them while they were carrying swords and trishuls to Nalhar temple during the VHP’s Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31.

Bajrangi was arrested by Faridabad police two days after the violence in connection with another case related to the communal clashes but was released on bail after he joined the investigation.

He was charged with making incendiary speeches on social media.

The FIR was registered against Bajrangi under Indian Penal Code Sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 323 (causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act.

Communal violence had erupted between two groups on July 31 which claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards and a cleric.