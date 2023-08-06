Nuh violence: Hotel from where stones were pelted at religious procession razed

Nuh: Haryana’s Nuh district administration authorities on Sunday demolished a resturant-cum-hotel that was allegedly used to pelt stones during the recent violence there.

The district administration has been running a drive to demolish ‘illegal’ homes of those accused of the violence.

A team of police personnel was also deployed in the area during the demolition action.

District town planner Vinesh Kumar said that the commercial building of the “Sahara Family Restaurant” was constructed illegally. Officials believe that the violence in which six were killed began after some people pelted stones at a religious procession from the restaurant.

“The building was totally unauthorised and it was served notices by the Government and department. The hotel-cum-restaurant is completely unauthorised. Hooligans had pelted stones on the yatra from here. So, this action is being taken,” Kumar said.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Nuh district administration razed down over 45 “illegal” shops in the Nalhar Road area.

Violence broke out between two groups on Monday, July 31 in Haryana’s Nuh district that claimed the lives of six people, including two Home Guards.

Meanwhile, the internet suspension in Nuh has been extended until Tuesday.

Earlier on Friday, Haryana police said that as many as 141 people had been arrested and 55 FIRs had been registered in connection with the violence and rioting in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday.

The toll in the violence that broke out between two groups on Monday stood at six, including two police home guards, while another 88 were injured, according to police.

“In connection with the violence that took place during a religious procession, 55 FIRs have been registered so far and 141 people have been arrested. Another 88 people were injured in the clashes. The toll in the violence stands at 6,” a police officer said on Friday.

Gurugram Police earlier said that it has filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 accused persons, so far, in connection with the violence in Gurugram and adjoining districts, following the clashes in Nuh.

“We have filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 persons in connection with the recent violence in Gurugram. We have also taken 60 persons under preventive detention,” Assistant Police Commissioner (Gurugram), Varun Kumar Dhahiya was quoted by ANI on Friday.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday, while alleging a bigger conspiracy behind the violence, said that the culprits will not be spared.

“The culprits will not be spared. Whoever masterminded the violence will also pay. The rioters will be made to pay for the damage to public property,” Vij added.

The Home minister informed further, “I would urge one and all to maintain peace and harmony. State police personnel and central paramilitary forces are deployed in adequate numbers to ensure peace. The situation is under control.”

“I would also request people to refrain from posting any offensive or inflammatory content on social media. We have formed an inquiry committee, which is keeping an eye on each and every activity on social media. The matter is being investigated thoroughly,” Vij added.