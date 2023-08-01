Nuh violence: Internet services suspended in 4 areas of Bharatpur in Raj

The Divisional Commissioner, in the order, said that anti-social elements may try to disturb law and order in Bharatpur.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st August 2023 5:45 pm IST
Representative Image

Jaipur: Internet services have been suspended in four areas of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Tuesday following violence in neighbouring Nuh district in Haryana.

BookMyMBBS

Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma has ordered suspension of internet in Pahadi, Kaman, Nagar, Sikri from 6 a.m. this morning till next 24 hours.

The Divisional Commissioner, in the order, said that anti-social elements may try to disturb law and order in Bharatpur.

MS Education Academy

“In such situation, the possibility of spreading communal tension cannot be ruled out. It is necessary to suspend internet services to maintain peace and law and order. Hence internet is barred except for broadband and leased line services,” Divisional Commissioner said.

SP Mridul Kachhawa said that Bharatpur police has been alerted to ensure that the saffron yatra to be taken out in Nuh does not affect Bharatpur.

Monitoring has been increased by deploying police force along the Haryana border.

A flag march was conducted here in the morning.

A team of Gopalgarh police station is in Haryana to nab the accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder case. Three accused in the case have been arrested so far.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st August 2023 5:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button