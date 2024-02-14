Numaish 2024: ‘Men At Exhibition’ reel goes viral, people react

Hyderabad: The 83rd edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition Society, popularly known as Numaish, is concluding its run at the Nampally exhibition grounds this weekend. Initially slated to end on February 15, the most-visited event received an extension until Sunday, February 18.

Numaish, one of India’s largest exhibitions, has been drawing enthusiastic shoppers from the city since its day 1. With a focus primarily on women, the stalls offer a diverse range of products, including clothing from across India and various home essentials.

But what men at Numaish do? A new Instagram reel about the ‘Men at Exhibition’ has gone viral on social media and it has been garnering many reactions from social media users.

The short video, shared by popular Instagram page Hyderabad Locals, captures men holding shopping bags, managing baby carriers, and looking after children while the women indulge in shopping.

The video has garnered widespread attention, with netizens users praising the positive depiction of men sharing domestic responsibilities. The supportive partners and fathers featured in the reel are receiving praises from Instagram users.

This isn’t the first time such a reel has gained popularity. In 2023, Hyderabadi blogger Ayesha Sultana too shared a similar video on Instagram that many found it “relatable”. Check it out below.