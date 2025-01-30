Numaish 2025: Best bridal stalls for clothes, jewelry and more

If you are a bride-to-be, you know how stressful it can get to plan every little detail of your wedding. From finding elegant outfits for post-wedding occasions to selecting timeless jewellery and home essentials, the list seems endless. But what if you could get everything in one place? Hyderabad’s annual exhibition Numaish is the perfect destination for brides looking to shop for stylish ensembles, statement accessories, luxurious footwear, and everyday essentials.

With Numaish currently in full swing, it is the perfect time for all brides to explore the diverse range of stalls offering everything under the roof. To make the work easier for you, this guide by Siasat.com will walk you through the must-visit bridal stalls at the exhibition.

For bridal wear

One of the first stops for any bride-to-be at Numaish should be the bridal wear stalls, where you’ll find a mix of traditional and contemporary outfits perfect for post-wedding events and casual celebrations. Whether you’re looking for a classic Banarasi saree, an intricately embroidered lehenga, or a chic contemporary dress, these stalls offer a variety of options to suit different tastes and budgets.

For the best selection, make sure to visit Asma Collection, Begums, Zam Zam, and Pakeeza Pehnawa.

Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com

For exquisite jewellery

The jewellery section at Numaish offers a diverse range of pieces that are perfect for your wedding celebrations. It includes imitation jewellery, Kashmiri silver jewellery, statement necklaces, traditional jadau pieces, and modern designs that blend tradition with a contemporary flair.

Some of the popular stores to visit here are Kashmir Art Jewellery and Krystal Collection.

Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com

Next, you can focus on the footwear section, where brides can find the perfect pair to complement their outfits. From traditional juttis and mojris to contemporary heels, this section has something for every bride’s style and comfort.

Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com

For home decor

Numaish offers a wide variety of home decor items, ranging from traditional artifacts to contemporary designs, to help you create a space that reflects your personality and style. Whether it’s intricate wooden carvings, plush cushions, Kashmiri bedspreads, elegant tableware, or handcrafted rugs, you’ll find unique pieces that add warmth and character to your new home.

Make sure to visit Mughal Handicraft Emporium, Anitha Home Decor, Kings Carpets and Ammar Wood Handicrafts.