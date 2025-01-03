Numaish 2025: Price of Hyderabadi Haleem per plate this year

Hyderabad: Haleem lovers, the wait is over! The much-anticipated 84th All India Industrial Exhibition, fondly known as Numaish, has officially kicked off in Hyderabad. The event, which began on January 3 and will run until February 15, is synonymous with festive shopping, vibrant vibes, and, most importantly, indulging in the city’s iconic Haleem.

Among all the food stalls at Numaish, Pista House always remains the crowd favorite, drawing locals and tourists alike for its delectable and authentic flavors. Just like ever season, this year too, the buzz around Haleem prices has been immense, and finally, the details are out.

In an exclusive chat with Siasat.com, Mohammed Abdul Mohsi, Managing Director of Pista House, revealed the price of their much-loved dish for 2025. A plate of Haleem will cost Rs 300, while a family pack is priced at Rs 1,200. This year, Pista House is also bringing back its premium Hotpot Haleem, which was first introduced last year. Known for its exquisite presentation, the Hotpot Haleem is priced at Rs 1,350.

“We have increased the cost only a little due to rising prices of spices and the hike in staff salaries. Considering these factors, the price will stand at Rs 300 per plate this year,” Mohsi said.

Though the exhibition has started today, Pista House’s iconic Haleem stall will begin serving from January 4. As always, the aroma and flavors of their Haleem are expected to draw massive crowds, with the dish often selling out before closing time.

Numaish, a hallmark of Hyderabad’s culture, not only offers a plethora of shopping and entertainment options but also marks the unofficial beginning of Haleem season before Ramzan. So, for all food lovers planning a visit, make sure to relish the much-awaited treat and grab your plate before it’s gone!