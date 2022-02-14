Numaish Exhibition to commence from February 25 at Nampally

Hyderabad: After considerable back and forth, the Numaish Exhibition held at Exhibition grounds will reopen on February 25, 2022.

The Exhibition society, which conducts Numaish has procured the requisite permission from the Commissioner of Police for organising the 81-year-old exhibition. Numaish will be conducted from 4 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays and 4 pm to 11 pm on weekends.

The exhibition was cancelled initially owing to the looming threat posed by the Omicron and Delta variants of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with a reduction in the number of cases and a return to normalcy, the Exhibition society decided to hold Numaish albeit with a slight delay.

As per orders issued under G.O MS No. 1, the Hyderabad police cancelled the exhibition last month on January 1st. This decision made things difficult for traders who invest each year in the exhibition and were unable to make ends meet and incurred significant loses.

Numaish, as per the norm, will be held at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally and is expected to witness significant crowds from the city of Hyderabad.