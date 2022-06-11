Nupur Sharma summoned by Mumbai Police on June 25

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 11th June 2022 8:49 pm IST
IANS-CVoter Snap Poll: Majority of Indians back BJP's move to suspend Nupur Sharma
Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police has sent a notice to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Sharma will have to appear before the Mumbai Police to record the statement on June 25.

“The notice has been issued by Mumbai Police. She has been asked to appear before Pydhonie Police Station,” said a police source.

MS Education Academy

The source said that on the complaint of Raza Academy, the Pydhonie Police Station had lodged an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Sharma.

Also Read
Owaisi demands Nupur Sharma’s arrest, says violence should be shunned

In the last week of May 2022, during a news debate, Nupur Sharma asked what if she makes offensive remarks about Islam the way people were making offensive remarks about Shivling and Hinduism.

Since then, the intimidation campaign against the former BJP spokesperson has continued unabated, with domestic and foreign Islamists baying for her blood. Multiple death and beheading threats have come her way.

A number of FIRs have also been filed against her in different states of India. Despite her suspension from the BJP over her alleged ‘blasphemy’ and subsequent apology, Islamists have continued to target her with threats.

There are multiple bounties on her head as well now ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button