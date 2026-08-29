Nurse arrested in tribal girl rape-death case in Kashmir

Jammu: A nurse in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old tribal girl by a school teacher last week, taking the total number of people held in the case to six, an official said on Saturday, August 29.

Sonika, a nurse at Kishtwar district hospital, was apprehended on Friday following the registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, BNS and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a police spokesperson said.

The minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted repeatedly by her school teacher over several months, resulting in her pregnancy.

She died on August 20 following an alleged attempt to terminate the pregnancy in the Chatroo area, officials said, adding that the government teacher and his brother were subsequently arrested.

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The spokesperson said that during an investigation by the special investigation team (SIT), it was found that the teacher, in conspiracy with his brother, administered medicines purportedly to terminate the pregnancy.

The accused first took the girl to a public health centre in Chatroo. Later, she was shifted to the district hospital in Kishtwar, allegedly in connivance with an accused sweeper working there, police said.

She delivered a stillborn and subsequently died.

The spokesperson said that Sonika’s role in terminating the girl’s pregnancy subsequently surfaced during the investigation, leading to her arrest, he said.

He said the SIT is continuing a thorough, scientific, impartial and evidence-based investigation into the circumstances leading to the minor’s death and the role of every person found connected with the case.

Further arrests, wherever warranted by evidence, are being pursued, and strict legal action will be taken against all persons found involved in accordance with the law, the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Thursday, one of the accused, who works as a sanitation worker at Kishtwar district hospital, was removed from service for his alleged role in the conspiracy to conceal information about the crime.