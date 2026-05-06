Nurse sells newborn for Rs 1.5 lakh after declaring baby dead in Medak

Police arrested a nurse, an intermediary and a couple after a newborn girl was allegedly sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Medak district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th May 2026 10:21 am IST|   Updated: 6th May 2026 11:11 am IST
An abandoned newborn baby found being killed by stray dogs in Jadcherla on Friday, May 1, 2026.
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Hyderabad: A shocking case of infant trafficking has come to light in Medak district, where a hospital nurse allegedly sold a newborn baby girl for Rs 1.5 lakh after falsely informing the mother that the child had died.

The victim, Nasra Fatima, a seven-month pregnant woman from Lakshminagar Thanda in Papannapet mandal of Medak district, had reportedly travelled to Medak while on her way to visit her in-laws in Secunderabad’s Moula Ali area.

According to police, Fatima was attacked by monkeys after they noticed a packet of chips in her hand. She reportedly fell during the incident and suffered severe bleeding, following which a friend shifted her to a local hospital.

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Doctors performed surgery, after which she delivered a baby girl. However, hospital nurse Aktari Begum allegedly told the family that the newborn had died shortly after birth.

Three days later, the woman was discharged from the hospital. A few days after returning to Medak, she reportedly received information from an unidentified person that her baby was actually alive.

Suspecting foul play, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint.

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During the investigation, police found that the nurse had allegedly handed over the infant to an intermediary identified as Nasin Unnisa, who later sold the baby to a couple from Siddipet — Mohammed Iqbaluddin and Nadiya Sultana — for Rs 1.5 lakh.

Nurse arrested

Police arrested the nurse, the intermediary, and the couple who allegedly purchased the child. The infant was rescued safely, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th May 2026 10:21 am IST|   Updated: 6th May 2026 11:11 am IST

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