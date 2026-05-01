Abandoned newborn baby found being eaten by stray dogs in Telangana

Hyderabad: A newborn baby, who was abandoned by his parents, was found ripped apart and eaten by stray dogs in Jadcherla town of Mahabubnagar district on Friday, May 1.

The shocking incident took place near a hillock located close to the Housing Board, where locals saw a pack of stray dogs eating the flesh of a newborn child early Friday morning.

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The police, who were informed about the gruesome incident, rushed to the spot and retrieved the body.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jadcherla Town Police Station, the newborn was male and was probably one or two days old.

The SHO told Siasat.com that all the deliveries that happened over the last week in government and private hospitals have been listed out, and an investigation to ascertain the identity of the baby’s parents was underway.

(This is a developing story)