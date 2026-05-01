Abandoned newborn baby found being eaten by stray dogs in Telangana

According to Jadcherla Station house Officer, the newborn was male, and probably one or two days old

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 1st May 2026 4:25 pm IST
An abandoned newborn baby found being killed by stray dogs in Jadcherla on Friday, May 1, 2026.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A newborn baby, who was abandoned by his parents, was found ripped apart and eaten by stray dogs in Jadcherla town of Mahabubnagar district on Friday, May 1.

The shocking incident took place near a hillock located close to the Housing Board, where locals saw a pack of stray dogs eating the flesh of a newborn child early Friday morning.

The police, who were informed about the gruesome incident, rushed to the spot and retrieved the body.

Subhan Bakery

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jadcherla Town Police Station, the newborn was male and was probably one or two days old.

The SHO told Siasat.com that all the deliveries that happened over the last week in government and private hospitals have been listed out, and an investigation to ascertain the identity of the baby’s parents was underway.

(This is a developing story)

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 1st May 2026 4:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button