Nushrratt Bharuccha hits back at trolls over condom salesgirl role

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been promoting her upcoming release ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ where she plays the character of a condom salesgirl, on her social media.

The actress was recently subjected to severe trolling by some people on the Internet. Earlier, she shared a few posters and creatives from her movie on her Instagram which were stormed by negative comments from trolls.

The actress decided to share the vulgar comments that were posted in the comments section. She shared a video where she can be seen talking about the filthy comments. She said in the video, “A few days back I added two posters from my film on Instagram, in which I, a woman, am seen promoting condoms but people took it in another way. Generally people share the best comments on their profiles but since yesterday so much has been happening with me so I decided to share the worst comments that I’ve received.”

She added, “Bass yehi soch toh badalni hai. Koi baat nahi, aap ungli uthao aur mein aawaz uthaungi (This is the type of thinking I want to change. But no worries, you point fingers at me and I will raise my voice).”

Nushrratt received a lot of support from her followers in the comments section, who asked her to not hide the names of the trolls instead put them on display for everyone to see.

Talking about ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, the film which also stars Pavail Gulati, Annu Kapoor, Anud Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi, follows the story of a girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her city and how she fights against the societal taboos.