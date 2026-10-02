Nushrratt Bharuccha returns on stretcher after Bali accident

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha’s return to Mumbai has taken a worrying turn. Videos show the actress lying on a stretcher as attendants help move her into an ambulance, following an accident during her trip to Bali. She reportedly returned to the city by air ambulance for further treatment.

In the visuals, Nushrratt wears a blue striped outfit and rests her head on a pillow while people gather around to assist her. One frame shows her raising a hand, while another shows an attendant leaning over her inside the ambulance.

Her team has confirmed that the actress suffered a spinal fracture in the accident. After receiving treatment and undergoing medical evaluation in Bali, she was advised to undergo spine surgery. The team had earlier announced arrangements to bring her back to Mumbai for the procedure.

Details about how the accident happened have not been disclosed. Her team said she would need time to rest and recover, with work commitments over the coming weeks likely to be affected. It also requested privacy and thanked well-wishers for their concern.

The setback comes shortly after reports of Nushrratt joining Tiger Shroff in an upcoming action film directed by Remo D’Souza. The project would mark their first on-screen collaboration. For now, her treatment and recovery remain the immediate priority, with further updates on her condition awaited.