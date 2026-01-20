Mumbai: Some movies are remembered for their stories, some for their stars, and some for songs that never fade away. One such song is ‘Dulhe Ka Sehra Suhana Lagta Hai’ from the film Dhadkan. Even after nearly 25 years, the song is still played at weddings and continues to touch hearts.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Emotional Moment

The song was sung by legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Sameer Anjaan once revealed that Nusrat Sahab usually did not sing for films. However, he agreed to sing this song because he truly liked the music and lyrics.

During the recording in Mumbai, everything was going well until Nusrat Sahab sang the line, “Main teri baahon ke jhoolay mein pali, babul.” As soon as he reached this line, he became emotional and started crying. The recording had to be stopped again and again. This reportedly happened nearly 150 times.

When asked about the reason, Nusrat Sahab said the line reminded him of his daughters. The feeling of a daughter leaving her parents after marriage deeply moved him.

About Dhadkan

Dhadkan starred Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhry. The film was directed by Dharmesh Darshan. Its soulful music was composed by Nadeem-Shravan, with lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan. The film became a commercial success, mainly because of its memorable songs.

Those real emotions became the soul of the song. That is why “Dulhe Ka Sehra” still makes people emotional today. It is not just a wedding song. It is a feeling that lives on across generations.