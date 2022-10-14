O Sanam iconic singer Lucky Ali was in Medina along with daughter

Jeddah: Being in Makkah and Madinah for pilgrimage is an experience like no other. Travelling to Prophet City with the family can be an exciting spiritual experience. For singer Maqsood Ali Mahmood Ali – better known as Lucky Ali – it was no different.

Saudi Arabia is not new to Lucky Ali, son of comedian king Mahmood Ali, known for the famous iconic song ‘O Sanam’, as he was in the past here for Umrah. Amid the global outrage over BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad, Lucky Ali took Facebook to share a photo that said “I love Muhammed PBUH”.

The 64-year-old took to Instagram recently to share a selfie with his daughter Tasmiyah Ali. The father-daughter duo posed as they made their way to the holy city of Medina.

In the accompanying caption, the singer wrote: “Father-daughter time…on the bullet train to Madinah.” In the photo, Tasmiyah appeared to lean against her father, gently holding his hand. In the subsequent video, as they travelled to the city in the train, they devoured some cupcakes along the way.

“I feel like I am in a movie,” Tasmiyah appeared to be saying.

Tasmiyah also shared a story, which was a photograph of Jannat al-Baqi, Islamic cemetery of Medina.