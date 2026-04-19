Obama meets Mamdani in New York City for first time on Saturday

Mamdani took office in January after a campaign centred on making New York City a more affordable place to live.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2026 7:19 am IST
Obama and Mamdani shaking hands in a colourful classroom setting.
Obama (Left) and Mamdani (Right) (Image: X)

New York: Former US President Barack Obama met with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for the first time on Saturday, April 18, at a child care centre where they read to preschoolers and led a singalong.

The meeting comes as Mamdani, a democratic socialist, is also trying to build a working relationship with Republican President Donald Trump. The meeting comes just over a week after Mamdani marked his 100th day in office.

Obama and Mamdani did not take questions after reading the book “Alone and Together” to the children and leading a singalong of “The Wheels on the Bus.”

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The former two-term president and standard-bearer for the Democratic Party has offered to be a sounding board for Mamdani, 34, whose star power, youth and progressive agenda has made him stand out in Democratic politics.

Mamdani took office in January after a campaign centred on making New York City a more affordable place to live, centering his agenda on refocusing the vast power of government toward helping the city’s struggling working class.

Mamdani’s meeting with Obama comes after he has already met twice with Trump at the White House in November and February to discuss issues affecting New York City.

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Despite those friendly meetings, their relationship has shown signs of strain recently, with Trump posting on Truth Social Thursday that Mamdani was “DESTROYING New York” with his taxing policies and threatened to pull federal funding for the city.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2026 7:19 am IST

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