OBC Mahasabha activists show black flags to MP CM, demand 27 per cent quota

Shivpuri: Activists of the Other Backward Class (OBC) Mahasabha staged a protest and showed black flags to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Friday to press their demand of 27 per cent reservation.

As many as 15 activists were arrested after they allegedly disrupted a program at Polo Ground where Chouhan dedicated or inaugurated several development works.

Also Read Ensure admission of EWS children in pvt schools: HC to Delhi govt

Police had to use force to bring them under control, an official said.

“We have registered a case against 30 persons involved in the protest for disrupting peace. Among them 15 were identified and arrested while search is on to nab the remaining persons,” inspector Amit Bhadoria said.

“Our activists staged the protest demanding 27 per cent reservation for OBCs. If they are not released soon, we will stage state-wide protest against the police action,” said the OBC Mahasabha’s president Prakash Rawat.