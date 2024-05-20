Octopus arms appear on Inorbit Mall: What’s cooking, ask Hyderabadis

Octopus arms-like structures have suddenly appeared on top of the mall, sparking interest and speculation among locals

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th May 2024 7:21 pm IST
(Image Source: Instagram)

Hyderabadis are buzzing with curiosty over a strange and unusual sight at Inorbit Mall. Octopus arms-like structures have suddenly appeared on top of the mall, sparking interest and speculation among locals.

People in Hyderabad are quick to talk about anything rare or unusual, and this latest event is no exception. Several social media pages related to Hyderabad updates shared visual as soon as the mysterious structures were spotted.

Instagram, in particular, is full of reels showing the octopus-like arms, and people are eager to find out what they are and why they are there. Many went to wonder if it’s Stranger Things new season promotional stunt. Check out viral reels below.

Here are some reactions social media users:

Inorbit Mall, located in Hitec City, Madhapur near Durgam Cheruvu, is one of the most popular and favorite malls in Hyderabad. The appearance of these strange structures has made it the center of attention.

Tags
