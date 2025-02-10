Odia film ‘Sanatani’ accused of anti-Christian bias, sparks outrage

Sanskrit Odia film “Sanatani: Karma Hi Dharma” has generated widespread controversy through its Christian depictions with critics alleging that it portrays Christians and Jesus Christ negatively. The film was released in cinemas on February 7, despite facing huge criticism and protests.

Allegations and legal challenges

The Christian community has criticized filmmakers accusing them of portraying religious conversion as a criminal offense. The film’s release faced intense backlash from opponents who claimed it presented an antagonistic worldview.

Petitioners Kurami, Amodh Kumar Vardhan and three other individuals filed legal challenges to prevent the film’s release and argued that it posed a threat to communal harmony in India.

Responding to the petitions, the Orissa High Court denied halting the film’s release. The division bench, led by Chief Justice Arindam Singha and Justice MS Sahu made a ruling stating that “The situation did not require judicial intervention”.

The court declared that “we cannot trust the evidence of November 2024 trailers and Internet depictions to intervene because the release date necessitates our inability to interfere.” Further, the court kept the petitions pending, scheduling them for review on February 19.

Film fuels Christian persecution, says leaders

The movie which is directed by Basudev Barada and produced by Bijay Kandoi, focuses on religious conversion in tribal-majority regions and claims regarding consequences of conversions on land rights.

The subject of religious conversion has produced intense disagreement among Christian members as they view the film as misrepresented and offensive content.

Members of a Christian forum voiced their worries about the film by highlighting past episodes of Christian persecution in Odisha. The forum brought up memories of the violent Kandhamal riots from 2008 when religious conversion accusations resulted in deaths and forced numerous people to leave their homes.

Signatory Martin Pradhan sent a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Mhaji which stated “Religion is a sensitive issue.” A film screening often produces increased conflict between two ethnic groups. Christian priest Ajay Kumar Singh warned that the censor board-approved nationwide screening of the movie might lead to new waves of attacks against Christians throughout Odisha.

The National Council of Churches in India together with the Evangelical Fellowship of India published an official statement that criticized the film. The religious organizations argued that filmmakers misinterpreted Christian beliefs while wrongly portraying baptism rituals and converting by religious choice as illegal activities.

On Friday, February 7 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson wrote to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking to stay or revoke the censor board certificate granted to screen the film to protect the rights of minorities as it allegedly portrays Jesus Christ in a derogatory manner.

Following the film’s premiere, protests erupted in multiple regions with Christian organizations leading demonstrations.