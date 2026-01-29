Odian Odyssey: Marriott Hotel brings a taste of Odisha to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One can find a plethora of cuisines, with our cultural blanket covering areas from across the world due to global influences. However sometimes we miss great cuisines closer to home. In spite of its proximity, Odisha is a state Hyderabadis seldom think of for food.

And to cover that cultural gap Marriott Hotel and Convention Centre in Hyderabad (Tankbund) is running a ‘Odian Odyssey – A Celebration of Authentic Flavours of Odisha’ here till February 1 for those interested in getting a taste of India’s eastern flavours.

The limited-period culinary showcase celebrating the rich and diverse food traditions of

Odisha will be be available for lunch service from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Siasat.com got a taste of the Odiya thali carefully curated by masterchef Smrutisree Singh, whose deep understanding of Odisha’s culinary heritage gave us a taste of the flavour bomb that it was.

While one would expect Odiya thali to be similar to its neighbouring Andhra thali, the differences however are distinct. With more mustard in its flavours (and not just spicy chillies), the thali was an interesting mix of mutton (which was very tender), chicken and dal. For fish lovers, the showcase has different options everyday (best to call Marriott and check before booking a table).

Honestly, the thali was over even before we could realise what we were eating. So if you love to taste new cuisines, the Odiya thali by chef Smrutisree Singh is worth a try. A runner-Up of MasterChef India Season 6, she began her career at 18 years of age as the only woman in a batch of 47 men, and went on to train and work with leading hospitality brands.