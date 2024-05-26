Odisha: BJP’s Khurda MLA candidate detained for destroying EVM

At the Begunia police station, Jagadev sat on a dharna stating that he had no part in destroying the voting machine and that the EVM accidentally fell off.

26th May 2024
BJP’s Khurda MLA candidate Prasanta Jagadev
BJP’s Khurda MLA candidate Prasanta Jagadev has been detained by the Odisha police for allegedly vandalising a polling booth and destroying an EVM machine.

The incident happened at Kuanripatna in the Begunua Assembly constituency.

He reportedly argued with polling officials, after which he allegedly vandalized the EVM and left. The police subsequently detained him.

