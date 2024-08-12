Odisha BJYM labels Bengali workers as ‘Bangladeshi’, hands them to cops

As many as 34 migrant workers working at a construction site in Odisha’s Sambalpur district were handed over to the police by the BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, alleging they were Bangladeshi infiltrators. The incident occurred on August 10.

However, they were later released by the police after investigations revealed they belonged to West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. They had been working on the construction site for several months.

According to a report by Maktoob Media, at least four incidents of Bengali-speaking Indian Muslims being targeted as Bangladeshi infiltrators have come forward.

These incidents were reported from the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Sambalpur, where residents confronted Bengali-speaking Muslim labourers, demanding proof of their Indian citizenship.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called up her Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi, requesting an investigation into the ongoing attacks.

Recently, members of the Hindutva organisation Hindu Raksha Dal were arrested after they attacked slum dwellers belonging to the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district. Two persons including the organisation’s chief, Pinky Chaudhary were arrested in this regard.