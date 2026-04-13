Odisha migrant worker kills live-in partner with brick in Shamshabad

According to reports, Santasi and Badar were quarreling over family issues for the past week.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 13th April 2026 4:14 pm IST

Hyderabad: A man allegedly beat his live-in partner to death with a brick at a brick kiln in Shamshabad on Sunday, following a prolonged domestic dispute, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Santasi Batra, and the accused as Badar Batra. Both are natives of Odisha who had migrated to Hyderabad and were employed at the same brick kiln.

According to police, the couple had been quarrelling over family issues for about a week. Coworkers and management had intervened on earlier occasions to resolve the dispute.

Subhan Bakery

On Sunday, the two quarrelled again. “Both of them were drunk at the time of the incident. Badar hit Santasi multiple times with a brick, leading to her death,” a Shamshabad Police official told Siasat.com.

A case of murder has been registered against Badar under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He is yet to be arrested, police said, adding that a search is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 13th April 2026 4:14 pm IST

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