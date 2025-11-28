Odisha revises Maoist policy; to provide surrender reward up to Rs 1.20 crore

Bhubaneswar: To eradicate left-wing extremism in the state, the Odisha government has launched a revised Maoist surrender and rehabilitation policy with a provision of maximum financial assistance up to Rs 1.20 crore and also enhanced reward money for surrendered firearms.

Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Maoist operation), Sanjeeb Panda said: “Top Maoist leaders like central committee members, politburo member or central military commission member if they surrender in Odisha will get Rs 1.20 crore, which includes Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance.”

Similarly, state committee member/special zonal committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) will get Rs 65 lakh, including Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance. Regional commitee member Rs 33 lakh, divisional committee secretary/commander of military platoon Rs 27.50 lakh, divisional committee member/deputy commander of military platoon/area committee secretary Rs 22 lakh and Rs 11 lakh for commander, local organising squad/ local guerrilla squad.

As per the provisions of the new surrender policy, a ‘deputy commander, local organising squad/ local guerrilla squad to get Rs 5.50 lakh, while provision of paying Rs 2.75 lakh is made for members of special teams like technical team/ intelligence team/supply team/medical team/gana natya sangha and central regional command (CRC).

Even the Dalam members/cadres/ party members will be entitled to get Rs 1.65 lakh, the official said.

“If the surrendered Maoist carries any reward money declared by the government, he/she will be paid either the financial assistance or the declared reward amount,” the notification issued by the Odisha Home department on Thursday said.

If the Maoist surrenders with weapons in working condition, live ammunition, and explosives, he/she will be entitled to the benefits of enhanced financial assistance. He/she will avail Rs 4.95 lakh assistance if surrender with light machine gun (LMG), AK-47 rifle (Rs 3.3 lakh from Rs 10,000 earlier), SLR/Insas rifle (Rs 1.65 lakh from earlier Rs 10,000), and .303 rifle (Rs 82,500 from earlier Rs 5,000).

Also Read Maoists announce decision to surrender on January 1

Fixed deposits, house, marriage incentive promised

According to a notification issued on Thursday, the surrendered cadres will be classified into two categories, category A and B. High-ranking cadres such as central committee secretaries, central military commission chiefs, politburo members, central committee members, state committee members or equivalent rank, special zonal committee members, and regional committee members come under category A.

Similarly, the lower rank cadres, including divisional committee secretaries, military platoon commanders, divisional committee members, area committee secretaries, and area committee members, are part of category B. An aid of Rs 2.5 lakh will be provided to category B Maoist cadres.

Active surrendered Maoists carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh or more will be given an additional lump sum amount of Rs 10 lakh. This amount will be deposited as a fixed deposit in any bank by the district SP in the name of the surrendered Maoist, and the interest amount received from it will be given to them, the revised policy said.

After a period of 3 years from the date of the fixed deposit, this amount will be given in a lump sum to the surrendered Maoist, subject to satisfactory behaviour and conduct of the surrendered Maoist, to be decided by the Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee on the recommendation of the district SP, it added.

There is also a conditional provision for providing a house under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana (AG), one-time marriage incentive of Rs 25,000, enrollment in the free of cost in short-term skill development programmes offered by the Central and state governments in the district under applicable schemes and other benefits.

While appealing to Maoists to surrender and take benefits of the new policy, the ADG also said that the general public, if they provide information leading to the arrest of any Maoist, will get the reward amount. “The government will keep the name of the informer a secret,” Panda said.

Trial of heinous crimes committed by the surrendered Maoists will continue in the courts. The state government may consider withdrawal of prosecution on a case-to-case basis depending upon the antecedents and merits of the individual surrendered Maoists. For minor offences, plea bargaining could be allowed at the discretion of the state government, he said.

The state government may also consider providing free legal services/advocate to the surrendered LWE cadres as per the policy of the state government. Fast Track Courts may be constituted by the state government for speedy trial of cases against the surrendered Maoists, the ADGP added.