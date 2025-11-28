Maoists announce decision to surrender on January 1

Maoists operating in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have announced their decision to surrender on January 1, 2026.

A letter issued in the name of Anant, the MMC zone representative, stated that Maoists in the region will surrender collectively. The letter stated that the Maoist group has been weakened following the surrender by leaders Mallojula and Ashanna and the encounter of top commander Hidma.

The cadres decided to surrender in response to the Centre’s appeal. The Maoists said they will hand over weapons to the government and accept the rehabilitation programme.

Maoists operating in Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh have announced their decision to surrender on January 1, 2026.



A letter issued in the name of Anant, the MMC zone representative, stated that Maoists in the region will surrender collectively.



The letter stated… pic.twitter.com/WB1WmHF07B — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 28, 2025

The MMC has urged the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chattisgarh to halt operations till the given deadline.

Last week, the Maoists sought time till February 2026 to surrender.