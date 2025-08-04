Odisha student self immolation case: ABVP state leader arrested

The joint secretary of Odisha Akhil Bharatiya Vidharthi Parishad (ABVP) and another have been arrested on Sunday, August 3, in connection with the self-immolation case of a 20-year-old female student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore district.

ABVP’s Subhra Sambit Nayak and Jyotiprakash Biswal were arrested and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody after being produced before the court. According to police, Sambit Nayak is a B.Sc. Physics student and works in Balasore’s ABVP wing.

Police maintain they have clear evidence of Sambit Nayak and Biswal’s involvement in the case.

With this, the number of arrests has gone up to four, with the college education department HoD Samira Kumar Sahu and principal Dilip Ghose arrested earlier.

On July 12, disturbing images of the 20-year-old female student setting herself ablaze on the campus went viral on social media, shocking the nation. She took the extreme step after several of her complaints of sexual harassment by a professor were ignored by the college management.

She was a second-year student of the Integrated B.Ed programme, under severe mental stress for the past several days.

She was admitted to AIIMS Delhi with 90 percent burn injuries. She finally succumbed to her injuries two days later.