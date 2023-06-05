Odisha train accident: Restoration work

Balasore: NDRF personnel during the restoration work at the site of Friday's triple train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station, in Balasore district, Sunday, June 4, 2023. At least 288 people were killed and over 1000 others suffered injuries in the accident, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Balasore: Drone shot of the restoration work at the site of Friday's triple train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station, in Balasore district, Sunday, June 4, 2023. At least 288 people were killed and over 1000 others suffered injuries in the accident, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Balasore: Drone shot of the restoration work at the site of Friday's triple train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station, in Balasore district, Sunday, June 4, 2023. At least 288 people were killed and over 1000 others suffered injuries in the accident, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)