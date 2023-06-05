Odisha train accident: Restoration work

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 5th June 2023 11:15 am IST
1 2 3Next page
Odisha train accident: Restoration work
Balasore: NDRF personnel during the restoration work at the site of Friday’s triple train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station, in Balasore district, Sunday, June 4, 2023. At least 288 people were killed and over 1000 others suffered injuries in the accident, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

1 2 3Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 5th June 2023 11:15 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button