Odisha Train Tragedy: Jamiat Ulama offers food to injured persons’ kin outside hospital

In a video that is making rounds on social media, preachers of Jamiat Ulama are seen offering food to the kin of persons who got injured in the recent terrible train accident at Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district. The meals were offered outside SCB Medical College and Hospital where the injured persons are admitted.

An Ulema in the video can be heard saying that at this moment of grief, it is important for everyone to help the kin of the injured persons irrespective of religion.

Meanwhile, several people queued up outside the hospitals to donate blood for the victims.

The three-way accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station, Balasore district.

According to a preliminary report released on Saturday by the State Emergency Operation Centre of Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner in Bhubaneswar the accident took place at around 7 am at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Odisha’s Balasore district.

17 coaches of these two trains have been de-railed and severely damaged, the report said.

All injured and trapped passengers have been rescued, the report stated.