Odisha woman worried about son’s safety in West African, Mali

Berhampur: A woman in Odisha’s Ganjam district has moved police stating that she is unable to contact her son, who is working at a cement factory in the West African country of Mali, an official said on Saturday.

P Narasama, a resident of Samarajhol village under Hinjili police station limits, said she is worried about her 28-year-old son P Venkatraman working in a cement factory in Kayes in Mali after getting the news about the abduction of three Indians working at a cement factory in the West African country.

“I am very much worried about the fate of my son. I requested the government for his safe release,” said Narasama, a widow.

She informed the police at Hinjili on Friday evening about the incident and also requested the safe return of her son.

“We are closely coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and concerned Indian Embassy about the incident and waiting for their response,” Vishal Gagan, Principal Resident Commissioner, Odisha at New Delhi, told PTI over phone.

After getting social media clip about the alleged abduction of a youth from Odisha, the Resident Commissioner in Delhi has moved the Indian Embassy in Mali for needful action at their end, he said.

Narasama said she last talked to her son over phone on June 30. Since then, his phone has been switched off. Narasama said she got a phone call on Thursday at about 11 am from his son’s parent company who informed that her son was now under police custody and don’t be worried.

“We are very much worried about Venkatraman as he might be held hostage by terrorists. The government should take immediate steps for his safe return,” said M Ram Krushna, one of his relatives.

India on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the abduction of three of its nationals in Mali amid a wave of attacks in the West African country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement on July 2, said: “The incident occurred on July 1 when a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory premises and forcibly took three Indian nationals as hostages.

“The government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals,” the MEA statement said.