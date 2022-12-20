Of over 18L grievances, 15,68,097 redressed in 2022: Centre

New Delhi: A total of 18,19,104 grievances were received by all Ministries and Departments of which 15,68,097 PG cases were redressed in 2022, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions stated on Tuesday.

Of these 11,29,642 cases were disposed of by the Central Ministries and 4,38,455 cases were disposed by the States and UTs, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the average disposal time of Central Ministries and Departments has improved from 32 days in 2021 to 27 days in 2022. As many as 1,71,509 appeals were received of which over 80 per cent were disposed of. Over 57,000 grievances have received the rating of “excellent and very good” from the citizens in the feedback conducted by the BSNL call centre during July-November.

Union Minister of State Personnel, Public Grievances, Jitendra Singh released the Annual Report of CPGRAMS for the year 2022.

A 10-step CPGRAMS reforms process was adopted for improving quality of disposal and reducing the time lines. It includes universalisation of CPGRAMS 7.0 – Auto-routing of grievances to the last mile, technological enhancements – automatic flagging of urgent grievances leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) and language translation among others.

In 2022, ministries or departments have disposed of 1.14 lakh PG cases in August, 1.17 lakh PG cases in September, 1.19 lakh PG cases in October and 1.08 lakh PG cases in November.

Officials said that this is the first time since inception of CPGRAMS that PG case redressal has crossed 1 lakh cases/month. The disposal in State PG cases on CPGRAMS portal has crossed 50,000 cases/month since September 2022. The total pendency in the Central Ministries is down to an all-time low of 0.72 lakh cases and in states to 1.75 lakh cases.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee of Ministry of Personnel, PG and Pensions in its 121st Report submitted to Parliament in December 2022, has appreciated the 10-step reform measures the department has taken to bring accountability in disposal of public grievances, appeal facility, mandatory action taken report, and feedback call centre.