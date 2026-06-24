Official falls into drain as Mumbai mayor inspects waterlogging

Mumbai: A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supervisor fell into a water channel next to where Mayor Ritu Tawde was inspecting waterlogging in a Mumbai locality on Wednesday, June 24, after overnight heavy rains.

A video of the incident, which took place at Gandhi Market in King’s Circle area, went viral on social media, prompting the Opposition to slam the city’s monsoon preparedness.

The BMC staffer, who fell into the water channel a few feet from where the mayor was standing, was immediately rescued.

A visibly furious Tawde reprimanded him and other officials, declaring that if any water channel or manhole is found open, the official in charge of that ward would face suspension.

A BMC supervisor fell into an open water channel near Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde during her inspection of waterlogging at Gandhi Market, King's Circle, after heavy overnight monsoon rains.



He was quickly rescued.



A furious Tawde reprimanded officials and warned that ward… pic.twitter.com/jGeX1sXMZe — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 24, 2026

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The southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on Tuesday, June 23, nearly two weeks after its usual onset date, bringing widespread rainfall across the city. Heavy overnight rain led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Tawde, who reviewed BMC’s pumping systems amid rain, said the water channel cover had been moved to remove waste.

“The man should have read the ‘alert’ sign and seen the barricades put around it,” she said, as she continued her tour of areas affected by waterlogging.

A BMC official said the channel lid was opened to plastic and other trash. However, the mukadam (supervisor), who later apologised to the mayor, went from the other side and slipped into the channel, he added.