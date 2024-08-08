Official! Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala get engaged, pics out

Hyderabad: It’s official! Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged. Nagarjuna Akkineni confirmed their engagement with stunning photos from their intimate ceremony, bringing joy to fans and well-wishers.

Taking to social media, Nagarjuna shared some beautiful pictures from the intimate ceremony and wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been in a relationship for a couple of years before they got engaged. Their pictures from romantic holidays often broke internet. However, the couple always chose to remain mum, but social media has always been enough to decode what’s brewing between them.

The ‘Love Story’ actor was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, with the couple announcing their separation in October 2021, just days before their fifth wedding anniversary.