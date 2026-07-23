Officials flag Army land encroachments, seek action from HYDRAA

Hyderabad: Senior officials of the Defence Department on Thursday, July 23, approached the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), asking it to remove encroachments from Army land.

Lieutenant Colonel Jai Singh submitted a complaint to the HYDRAA Commissioner, AV Ranganath, saying that a G+2 building is being constructed at the A1 land located in General Land Register (GLR) Survey No 507 of Qutbullapur mandal in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Singh said claimed that building has no valid permissions for construction and asked HYDRAA to ensure that the construction is stopped immediately.

The Commissioner ordered officials to conduct a field investigation and take appropriate action.